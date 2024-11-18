KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Decreased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

