Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Riskified has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $773.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 106.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 9.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 10.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,853,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 173,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

