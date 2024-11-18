Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

