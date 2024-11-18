Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can currently be purchased for $3,190.09 or 0.03535107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market cap of $100.20 million and $13,227.20 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,892.84 or 1.00723140 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,644.27 or 1.00447688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s genesis date was August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 42,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,411 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 42,478.78375572. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 3,181.73272658 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28,724.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.