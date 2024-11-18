Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 870,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,355,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 65,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

