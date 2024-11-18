Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $158,813,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,933,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of HUM opened at $275.67 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

