Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $312.76. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

