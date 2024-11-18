Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,665 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQV opened at $192.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.63 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

