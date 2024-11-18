Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after buying an additional 7,023,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,697 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.82 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

