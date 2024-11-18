Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

