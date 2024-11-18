Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $12.85. 952,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

