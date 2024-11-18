Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $290.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 242,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

