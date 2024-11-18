Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $182.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

