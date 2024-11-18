LandWolf (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.95 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $12.95 million and $208,158.94 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,831,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,831,189 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,831,190.91582783. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00135416 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $204,391.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

