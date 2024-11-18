Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $4.20 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Largo stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Largo has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 35.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Largo by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

