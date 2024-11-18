Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Cut to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LBRDA stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

