Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CFO Sells $136,409.14 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $136,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,940.60. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

