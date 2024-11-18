Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lionheart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBWU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Lionheart has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Lionheart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.