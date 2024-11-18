Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Lionheart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CUBWU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Lionheart has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
Lionheart Company Profile
