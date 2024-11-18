LMR Partners LLP Acquires 32,750 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.31% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $211.21 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.64 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.