LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199,996 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

