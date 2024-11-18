LMR Partners LLP Has $12.47 Million Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,424 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Solventum worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Solventum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Solventum by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Solventum by 5.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

