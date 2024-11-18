LMR Partners LLP Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

GWRE stock opened at $192.22 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,402.45, a P/E/G ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

