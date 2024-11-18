LMR Partners LLP Invests $8.25 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

