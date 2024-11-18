LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,236,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,416,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 549.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 151,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 128,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $7,304,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

CIEN stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

