LMR Partners LLP Sells 5,877 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Equinix by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $897.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $885.56 and a 200 day moving average of $818.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock worth $11,577,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.