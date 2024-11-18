Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Aviso Wealth Management

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $534.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

