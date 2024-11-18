MAI Capital Management Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $117.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

