MAI Capital Management Sells 14,183 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 278.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

