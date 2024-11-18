MAI Capital Management Sells 954 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.14 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.85 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.