MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $538.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.75 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.25 and its 200-day moving average is $508.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

