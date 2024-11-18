Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 337,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 127,602 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $6.21 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.