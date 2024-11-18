MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.48 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,667,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,630,858 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,667,453 with 175,630,858.33351113 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.41417902 USD and is up 17.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,252,799.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

