Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.10), with a volume of 44488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.11).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.63. The stock has a market cap of £48.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

