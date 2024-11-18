Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 20,149 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $426,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.35. 48,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.98 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

