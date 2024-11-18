Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $847.19 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,453,325 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Amphenol worth $847,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE APH opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.