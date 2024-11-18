Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $181.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

