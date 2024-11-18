Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 526 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $186,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $403.04. The company had a trading volume of 90,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,372. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.64.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

