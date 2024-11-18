Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Moderna worth $127,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. 574,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,882. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

