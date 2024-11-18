MB Generational Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,975,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $272.32 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $212.28 and a 12 month high of $279.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.