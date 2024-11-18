McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $110,321,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.06 and its 200-day moving average is $277.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.