Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after buying an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.