Mendel Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.19 and a twelve month high of $603.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

