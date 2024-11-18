Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

