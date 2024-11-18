Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This represents a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $129,184 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

