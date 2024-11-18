Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $2.07

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $174.02 million and approximately $538,741.51 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,139.49 or 1.00384851 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,854.72 or 1.00067718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 2.08762783 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $538,772.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

