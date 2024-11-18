Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 7,472 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

HR stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

