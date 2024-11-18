Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 264,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,631,000 after purchasing an additional 372,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.