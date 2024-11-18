MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 11% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 166,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 703,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 12.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.