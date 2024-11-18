MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

