MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $247.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

